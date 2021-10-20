Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Wedbush downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $94.30, but opened at $89.08. Wedbush now has a $86.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $153.00. Zillow Group shares last traded at $85.27, with a volume of 3,614 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $174.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

