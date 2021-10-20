Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio Sells 3,063 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,063 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $18,071.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOTK opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek Co. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial.

