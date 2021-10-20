Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Daniel Russell Purchases 40,000 Shares

Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Daniel Russell purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$11,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,930,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,454,441.75.

Daniel Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Daniel Russell purchased 42,500 shares of Synex International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$12,325.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Daniel Russell purchased 50,000 shares of Synex International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Daniel Russell purchased 35,000 shares of Synex International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$9,800.00.

TSE SXI opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.18. Synex International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$11.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81.

Synex International (TSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.97 million for the quarter.

Synex International Company Profile

Synex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

