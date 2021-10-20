Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Price Target Cut to GBX 80

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 109.42% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ACRL opened at GBX 38.20 ($0.50) on Wednesday. Accrol Group has a 12-month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98. The stock has a market cap of £121.81 million and a P/E ratio of -34.73.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

In other news, insider Dan Wright bought 232,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £99,999.94 ($130,650.56).

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.