System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Price Target Increased to GBX 430 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SYS1 opened at GBX 279.99 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.11 million and a P/E ratio of 21.37. System1 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.16.

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

