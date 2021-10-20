GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,401 ($18.30) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,438.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,395.73. The company has a market cap of £70.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

