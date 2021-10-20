Non-Standard Finance’s (NSF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON NSF opened at GBX 4.19 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.59. Non-Standard Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.96 ($0.12). The company has a market capitalization of £13.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 7.87.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 191,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £7,658.24 ($10,005.54).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.