William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GPN opened at $160.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.66.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $104,623,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,271,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

