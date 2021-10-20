William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of GPN opened at $160.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.66.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $104,623,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,271,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
