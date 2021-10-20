Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Sells $36,670.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher L. Fowler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $34,860.00.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $525.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.27.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 80,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

