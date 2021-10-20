Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $101,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $29.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $717.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,476 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 260,423 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 614,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

