BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells $56,380.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David S. Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00.

BWXT stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,079,000 after buying an additional 432,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 260,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 132,131 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

