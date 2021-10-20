Insider Selling: Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.88 and a beta of 1.94. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 72.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 131.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 111.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after buying an additional 3,742,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the second quarter worth about $1,771,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANGI shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

