BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De Sells 1,221 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $48,803.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $29,709.68.

On Thursday, August 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $541,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $537,720.00.

BLFS opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

