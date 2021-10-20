Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells $120,400.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 316,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

