Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tian Ruixiang at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tian Ruixiang in the first quarter valued at $763,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIRX opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

