6,503 Shares in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMED. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 219,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 86.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 68,917 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 68.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 45,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of SMED opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.06 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

