Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $66,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57,667 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000.

SITE stock opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $215.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

