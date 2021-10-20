Wendy Carruthers Sells 3,322 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48.
Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
