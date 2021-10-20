Wendy Carruthers Sells 3,322 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

