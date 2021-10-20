Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells 833 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total value of $161,177.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $203.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.91 and its 200-day moving average is $168.54.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.