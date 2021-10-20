Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NOW were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NOW by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of NOW by 3.0% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 801,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NOW by 7.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NYSE DNOW opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

