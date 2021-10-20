Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 249.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 104,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,816,000 after acquiring an additional 322,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,086,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

