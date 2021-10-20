Citigroup Inc. Has $133,000 Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 1,137.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

