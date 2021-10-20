Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Camden National worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

CAC stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $726.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.02 million. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

