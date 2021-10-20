Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,594 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Prothena were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 316,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

In other news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,850 in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRTA opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

