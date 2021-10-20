Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $365.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.91. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.65.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

