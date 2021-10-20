Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,837 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of argenx by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth $218,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX opened at $295.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.64. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $244.98 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. Analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.36.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

