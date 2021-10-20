Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 32,577 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,402,439.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,106,163.63.

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35.

California Resources stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in California Resources by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 18,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,907,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRC shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

