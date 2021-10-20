Bellway (LON:BWY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,928 ($51.32).

LON BWY opened at GBX 3,392 ($44.32) on Tuesday. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a one year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,376.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,433.68. The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

