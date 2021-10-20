Bellway (LON:BWY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,928 ($51.32).

LON BWY opened at GBX 3,392 ($44.32) on Tuesday. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a one year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,376.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,433.68. The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

