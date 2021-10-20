BlackRock Inc. Sells 77,852 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,852 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.61% of TransMedics Group worth $60,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 628.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $338,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $1,802,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $596,291. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $747.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.01. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

