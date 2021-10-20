BlackRock Inc. Has $55.49 Million Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,134 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Kimball International worth $55,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kimball International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 16.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $409.37 million, a P/E ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

