Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of Alexander’s worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the second quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 865.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $277.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.70 and a 12-month high of $308.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Alexander's

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

