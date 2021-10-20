World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Holdings Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,013 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

