Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,921 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 246,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80,455 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

