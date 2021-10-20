JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,661 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth $37,386,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth $9,778,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3,090.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 555.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 292,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 79.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 139,796 shares in the last quarter.
Cutera stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $760.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.73 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $60.35.
Several research firms have recently commented on CUTR. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cutera Profile
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.