JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,661 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth $37,386,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth $9,778,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3,090.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 555.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 292,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 79.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 139,796 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $760.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.73 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUTR. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

