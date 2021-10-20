Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.65 Million Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.23.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

