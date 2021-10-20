Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mondi (LON:MNDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Get Mondi alerts:

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,766 ($23.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,933.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,255.11. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.