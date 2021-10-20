3i Group (LON:III) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

3i Group (LON:III)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

LON:III opened at GBX 1,312.50 ($17.15) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,303.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,255.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92. 3i Group has a one year low of GBX 946.60 ($12.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,350.50 ($17.64). The company has a market cap of £12.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85.

In other news, insider David Hutchison purchased 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). Insiders bought a total of 1,181 shares of company stock worth $1,532,791 in the last 90 days.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

