Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,658.50 ($21.67).

HL stock opened at GBX 1,546 ($20.20) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,460.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,583.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

