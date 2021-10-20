JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.62% of RadNet worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 1,026.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

