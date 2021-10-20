Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.36% of Quanex Building Products worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 95.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NYSE NX opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.