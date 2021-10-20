JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 139,994 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,994 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,322,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $931.51 million and a P/E ratio of 9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

