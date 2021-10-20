Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,139 ($14.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,220.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,149.88. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 569.47 ($7.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44).

In related news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total transaction of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

