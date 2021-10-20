Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 17.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after buying an additional 69,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

HOFT opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

