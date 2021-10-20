Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $112,369.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GLDD stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $949.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

