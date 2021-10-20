Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 240.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.66.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

