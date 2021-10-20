Bank of Montreal Can Buys 11,416 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Avista worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of AVA stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.