Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 39.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,173 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 893,092 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,380,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

