Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 20,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.35, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,614 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

