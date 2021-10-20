Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,719 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,023,022.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $281.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.75 and a 1-year high of $288.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.33 and its 200-day moving average is $254.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 361.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 14.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 24.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

