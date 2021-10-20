Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.21). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.11.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
