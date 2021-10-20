Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.21). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.11.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

